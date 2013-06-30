Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ray Donovan poster
Ray Donovan poster
Ray Donovan poster
Ray Donovan poster
Ray Donovan poster
Ray Donovan poster
Ray Donovan poster
Ratings
8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Rate
7 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ray Donovan

Ray Donovan (2013 - 2020)

Ray Donovan 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 58 hours 46 minutes

TV series description

"Ray Donovan" is a dramatic TV series developed by the American channel Showtime. The show is set in Northern California. The main character, Ray Donovan, is a specialist in solving various delicate problems through not entirely legal means. Donovan's clients are usually either very wealthy or very famous individuals. The protagonist's life takes a serious turn when his father, Mickey, is released from prison. Many years ago, it was Donovan who sent him there, fully convinced of his father's guilt.
Рэй Донован - russian teaser шестого сезона
Ray Donovan  russian teaser шестого сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Ann Biderman
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Graham Rogers
Graham Rogers Jacob "Smitty" Smith
Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber Raymond "Ray" Donovan
Jon Voight
Jon Voight Mickey Donovan
Steven Bauer
Steven Bauer Avi Rudin
Katherine Moennig Lena Burnham
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.6
Rate 11 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Ray Donovan - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 12 episodes
 
Ray Donovan - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 12 episodes
 
Ray Donovan - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 12 episodes
 
Ray Donovan - Season 4 Season 4
2016, 12 episodes
 
Ray Donovan - Season 5 Season 5
2017, 12 episodes
 
Ray Donovan - Season 6 Season 6
2018, 12 episodes
 
Ray Donovan - Season 7 Season 7
2019, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Ray Donovan
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more