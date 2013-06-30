"Ray Donovan" is a dramatic TV series developed by the American channel Showtime. The show is set in Northern California. The main character, Ray Donovan, is a specialist in solving various delicate problems through not entirely legal means. Donovan's clients are usually either very wealthy or very famous individuals. The protagonist's life takes a serious turn when his father, Mickey, is released from prison. Many years ago, it was Donovan who sent him there, fully convinced of his father's guilt.

