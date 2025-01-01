"There is No Way Back" is a black and white Soviet television film that tells the story of the harsh everyday life of partisans behind Nazi lines during World War II. A group of fighters, led by Major Toporkov, is tasked with delivering a convoy of weapons to the location where an uprising against the Germans is planned. However, as the leaders of the squad soon realize, there is a traitor among its members, which means they will have to resort to military cunning. However, even that will not save the heroes from dangers and painful losses.

Expand