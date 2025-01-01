Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.6
Obratnoy dorogi net (1971 - 1971)

Обратной дороги нет 18+
Production year 1971
Country USSR
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 5 minutes
TV channel ЦТ СССР
Runtime 3 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"There is No Way Back" is a black and white Soviet television film that tells the story of the harsh everyday life of partisans behind Nazi lines during World War II. A group of fighters, led by Major Toporkov, is tasked with delivering a convoy of weapons to the location where an uprising against the Germans is planned. However, as the leaders of the squad soon realize, there is a traitor among its members, which means they will have to resort to military cunning. However, even that will not save the heroes from dangers and painful losses.
Mihail Gluzskiy
Nikolay Olyalin
Galina Polskih
Igor Yasulovich
Nikolay Merzlikin
Lev Lemke
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Obratnoy dorogi net - Season 1 Season 1
1971, 3 episodes
 
