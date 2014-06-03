Menu
Submerged. Trailer

Publication date: 3 June 2014
Submerged – A young woman and her friends, who've been targeted by kidnappers, must do everything they can to survive after their limo is forced off the road and plunged into a canal.
4.1 Submerged
Submerged Drama, Thriller, 2016, USA
