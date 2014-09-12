Menu
Ratings
7.3 IMDb Rating: 6.7
3 posters
Z Nation

Z Nation (2014 - 2018)

Z Nation 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 51 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

"Z Nation" is an American post-apocalyptic show that aired on the SyFy channel. The pilot episode was released in 2014, and a total of five seasons were filmed. The story revolves around a group of people who have survived the spread of a powerful zombie virus. The heroes must transport a bitten man, who has not turned into a walking dead, to a secret laboratory. His blood could be the key to a cure for the disease that has devastated humanity. Over time, the survivor's appearance changes, resembling a zombie, and he even learns to communicate with them. At some point, he becomes convinced of the need to create a new nation that will combine zombies and humans.
Нация Z - trailer
Z Nation  trailer
Cast Characters
Creator
Craig Engler
Karl Schaefer
Pisay Pao Cassandra
Tom Everett Scott
Tom Everett Scott Charles Garnett
Emilio Rivera Hector "Escorpión" Alvarez
DJ Qualls
DJ Qualls Simon "Citizen Z" Cruller
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.3
10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Z Nation - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 13 episodes
 
Z Nation - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 15 episodes
 
Z Nation - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 15 episodes
 
Z Nation - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 13 episodes
 
Z Nation - Season 5 Season 5
2018, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
