"Z Nation" is an American post-apocalyptic show that aired on the SyFy channel. The pilot episode was released in 2014, and a total of five seasons were filmed. The story revolves around a group of people who have survived the spread of a powerful zombie virus. The heroes must transport a bitten man, who has not turned into a walking dead, to a secret laboratory. His blood could be the key to a cure for the disease that has devastated humanity. Over time, the survivor's appearance changes, resembling a zombie, and he even learns to communicate with them. At some point, he becomes convinced of the need to create a new nation that will combine zombies and humans.

