Ratings
7.7
IMDb Rating: 7.3
3 posters
Young & Hungry
Young & Hungry (2014 - 2018)
Young & Hungry
18+
Comedy
Romantic
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Total seasons
5 seasons
Episode duration
22 minutes
TV channel
FreeForm
Runtime
26 hours 2 minutes
TV series description
A well-off young tech entrepreneur hires a feisty young food blogger to be his personal chef.
Cast
Emily Osment
Kym Whitley
Jonathan Sadowski
Aimee Carrero
Rex Lee
Bryan Safi
Cast and Crew
Series rating
7.7
20
votes
7.3
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2014,
10 episodes
Season 2
2015,
21 episodes
Season 3
2016,
10 episodes
Season 4
2016,
10 episodes
Season 5
2017,
20 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
