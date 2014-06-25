Menu
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Young & Hungry

Young & Hungry (2014 - 2018)

Young & Hungry 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 26 hours 2 minutes

TV series description

A well-off young tech entrepreneur hires a feisty young food blogger to be his personal chef.

Cast
Emily Osment
Kym Whitley
Jonathan Sadowski
Aimee Carrero
Rex Lee
Bryan Safi
7.7
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Young & Hungry - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 10 episodes
 
Young & Hungry - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 21 episodes
 
Young & Hungry - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 10 episodes
 
Young & Hungry - Season 4 Season 4
2016, 10 episodes
 
Young & Hungry - Season 5 Season 5
2017, 20 episodes
 
