Ratings
8.8 IMDb Rating: 7.7
5 posters
Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon (2017 - 2024)

Young Sheldon 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 70 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Young Sheldon" is a spin-off sitcom of the popular TV show "The Big Bang Theory." The plot revolves around the childhood of Sheldon Cooper, a young genius who enters high school at the age of 9, has a bathroom schedule, enjoys calculating his parents' taxes, and has a unique perspective on everything. Adult Sheldon was one of the most beloved characters in "The Big Bang Theory," so witnessing the development of his personality is a true gift for fans. The talented child actor Ian Armitage portrays young Sheldon, while the character's thoughts are voiced by Jim Parsons himself, who played adult Sheldon.
Детство Шелдона - trailer седьмого сезона
Young Sheldon  trailer седьмого сезона
Creator
Chuck Lorre
Chuck Lorre
Steven Molaro
Steven Molaro
Montana Jordan
Montana Jordan George Cooper Jr.
Zoe Perry
Zoe Perry Mary Cooper
Raegan Revord
Raegan Revord Missy Cooper
Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons Sheldon
TV series in Collections
Best Series About Children Best Series About Children

Series rating

8.8
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Young Sheldon - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 22 episodes
 
Young Sheldon - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 22 episodes
 
Young Sheldon - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 21 episodes
 
Young Sheldon - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 18 episodes
 
Young Sheldon - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 22 episodes
 
Young Sheldon - Season 6 Season 6
2022, 22 episodes
 
Young Sheldon - Season 7 Season 7
2024, 14 episodes
 
Listen to the
soundtrack Young Sheldon
Stills
