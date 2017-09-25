"Young Sheldon" is a spin-off sitcom of the popular TV show "The Big Bang Theory." The plot revolves around the childhood of Sheldon Cooper, a young genius who enters high school at the age of 9, has a bathroom schedule, enjoys calculating his parents' taxes, and has a unique perspective on everything. Adult Sheldon was one of the most beloved characters in "The Big Bang Theory," so witnessing the development of his personality is a true gift for fans. The talented child actor Ian Armitage portrays young Sheldon, while the character's thoughts are voiced by Jim Parsons himself, who played adult Sheldon.

