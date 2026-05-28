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40 Dates and 40 Nights - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers 40 Dates and 40 Nights. Dubbed trailer

40 Dates and 40 Nights. Dubbed trailer

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Publication date: 28 May 2026
40 Dates and 40 Nights – A struggling romantic accepts her aunt's wager: go on 40 dates in 40 nights to find true love. If she fails, her aunt will cover her rent and student debt. But the journey proves more challenging than expected.
6.6 40 Dates and 40 Nights
40 Dates and 40 Nights Comedy, Romantic, 2026, USA
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