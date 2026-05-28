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40 Dates and 40 Nights. Dubbed trailer
40 Dates and 40 Nights. Dubbed trailer
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Publication date: 28 May 2026
40 Dates and 40 Nights
– A struggling romantic accepts her aunt's wager: go on 40 dates in 40 nights to find true love. If she fails, her aunt will cover her rent and student debt. But the journey proves more challenging than expected.
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6.6
40 Dates and 40 Nights
Comedy, Romantic, 2026, USA
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