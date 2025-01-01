Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Annie Potts Awards

Awards and nominations of Annie Potts

Annie Potts
Awards and nominations of Annie Potts
Golden Globes, USA 1979 Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more