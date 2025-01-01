Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Annie Potts
Awards
Awards and nominations of Annie Potts
Annie Potts
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Annie Potts
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree