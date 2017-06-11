Four best friends live in South Florida and work at a local nail salon. Dreaming of making big money, the heroines have no intention of being ordinary service workers. However, in order to radically change their lives, they need to make a concerted effort and compete with men in the criminal world. These charming women, who have experienced many difficulties, understand that it won't be easy to achieve their desires, but each of them is ready to answer any challenge fate throws at them and overcome trials. They are determined to claw their way to success.

