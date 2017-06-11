Menu
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Claws

Claws (2017 - …)

Claws 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel TNT
Runtime 40 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Four best friends live in South Florida and work at a local nail salon. Dreaming of making big money, the heroines have no intention of being ordinary service workers. However, in order to radically change their lives, they need to make a concerted effort and compete with men in the criminal world. These charming women, who have experienced many difficulties, understand that it won't be easy to achieve their desires, but each of them is ready to answer any challenge fate throws at them and overcome trials. They are determined to claw their way to success.
Creator
Eliot Laurence
Eliot Laurence
Dean Norris
Dean Norris Clay "Uncle Daddy" Husser
Carrie Preston
Carrie Preston Polly Marks
Harold Perrineau
Harold Perrineau Dean Simms
Jason Antoon Ken Brickman
Jack Kesy
Jack Kesy Duane "Roller" Husser
7.0
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Claws - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 10 episodes
 
Claws - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 10 episodes
 
Claws - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 10 episodes
 
Claws - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 10 episodes
 
