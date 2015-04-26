The series is about the difficulties of the midlife crisis. The main character, Tom, is an aging advertising executive who feels like half of his life is already behind him. The future seems uncertain, especially at work. His bosses are young European creatives who irritate him with their appearance and perpetually positive attitude. The only "allies" in this unequal battle against the annoyances of the world and society are his wife and beloved son. Tom immerses himself in reflections on happiness and unhappiness, trying to find a way to make peace with life.

Expand