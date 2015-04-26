Menu
Happyish (2015 - 2015)

Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series is about the difficulties of the midlife crisis. The main character, Tom, is an aging advertising executive who feels like half of his life is already behind him. The future seems uncertain, especially at work. His bosses are young European creatives who irritate him with their appearance and perpetually positive attitude. The only "allies" in this unequal battle against the annoyances of the world and society are his wife and beloved son. Tom immerses himself in reflections on happiness and unhappiness, trying to find a way to make peace with life.
Creator
Shalom Auslander
Cast
Steve Coogan
Steve Coogan
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Sawyer Shipman
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford
Carrie Preston
Carrie Preston
Series rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Happyish - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 10 episodes
 
