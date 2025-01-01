Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Carrie Preston Awards

Awards and nominations of Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston
Awards and nominations of Carrie Preston
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2012 Sundance Film Festival 2012
Best of Next!
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more