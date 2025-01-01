Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carrie Preston
Awards
Awards and nominations of Carrie Preston
Carrie Preston
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Carrie Preston
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2012
Best of Next!
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree