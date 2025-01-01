Menu
Amy Brenneman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Amy Brenneman
Amy Brenneman
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
