Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Amy Brenneman Awards

Awards and nominations of Amy Brenneman

Amy Brenneman
Awards and nominations of Amy Brenneman
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more