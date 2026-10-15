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Poster of Telegram
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Telegram
7.7

Telegram

, 1971
Telegramma
USSR / Family / 18+
Poster of Telegram
7.7

Cast

Mikhail Yanshin
Mikhail Yanshin
Nikolay Pyatipal
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Ivan Yakovlevich - general
Tatiana Grishina
Tosha Pyatipal
Sergei Vojnov
Kostya Karpov
Nina Arkhipova
Nina Arkhipova
Katya Pyatipal - maty Toshi
Yuriy Nikulin
Yuriy Nikulin
Fyodor Fyodorovich
Valentina Petrovna Telegina
Lyubov Sokolova
Lyubov Sokolova
Rina Zelyonaya
Rina Zelyonaya
Nikolai Burlyayev
Nikolai Burlyayev
Yegor Kogan
Ruslan Karpov
Pavel Kogan
Director Rolan Bykov
Writer Semyon Lungin, Ilya Nusinov
Composer Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 15 May 1972
Release date
15 May 1972 Russia
15 May 1972 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Telegramma, Telegram, Telegrama, Телеграмма

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 15 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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