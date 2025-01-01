Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Lady GaGa Awards

Lady GaGa
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Song
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Special Class Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Variety Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Original Music
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025 Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014 Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Song
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
