Lady GaGa
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lady GaGa
Lady GaGa
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lady GaGa
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Song
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Nominee
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Special Class Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Variety Special
Nominee
Outstanding Variety Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Original Music
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Song
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
