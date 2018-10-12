"Light as a Feather" is an American thriller filled with mystique, based on the stories by Zoe Aarsen. The main protagonist, McKenna Brady, experienced a terrifying fire in her childhood, in which she lost her twin sister. At a Halloween pajama party, a mysterious girl named Violet appears, who recently moved to town. She suggests a game to her classmates, where they have to come up with a fake death for the other participants. At first, it seems like innocent mischief. But after some time, the teenagers discover that they have become victims of a terrifying curse.

