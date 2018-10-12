Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Light as a Feather poster
Light as a Feather poster
Light as a Feather poster
Light as a Feather poster
Light as a Feather poster
Ratings
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Light as a Feather

Light as a Feather (2018 - …)

Light as a Feather 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Light as a Feather" is an American thriller filled with mystique, based on the stories by Zoe Aarsen. The main protagonist, McKenna Brady, experienced a terrifying fire in her childhood, in which she lost her twin sister. At a Halloween pajama party, a mysterious girl named Violet appears, who recently moved to town. She suggests a game to her classmates, where they have to come up with a fake death for the other participants. At first, it seems like innocent mischief. But after some time, the teenagers discover that they have become victims of a terrifying curse.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Liana Liberato
Liana Liberato McKenna
Peyton List
Peyton List Olivia
Ajiona Alexus
Ajiona Alexus Candace
Brianne Tju
Brianne Tju Alex
Katelyn Nacon
Katelyn Nacon Sammi Karras
Dylan Sprayberry
Dylan Sprayberry Henry
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Season 2
2019, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more