"New Amsterdam" is a multi-series American show in the genre of medical drama. The plot of the series is based on the memoirs of a real doctor who worked for many years in the oldest hospital in New York. The main character, ambitious medic Mark Goodwin, tries to save his beloved hospital from possible collapse. The hospital is literally mired in bureaucracy, and as a result, the patients suffer the most. Goodwin intends to restore justice and achieve better conditions for the people. Unfortunately, Mark's colleagues do not share his emotions - they do not believe that anyone or anything can save this place. Fortunately, the main character does not give up. Even alone, he is ready to fight for the restoration of the hospital, the return of its funding, and the necessary equipment.

