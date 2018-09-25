Menu
7.8
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam (2018 - 2023)

New Amsterdam 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 89 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"New Amsterdam" is a multi-series American show in the genre of medical drama. The plot of the series is based on the memoirs of a real doctor who worked for many years in the oldest hospital in New York. The main character, ambitious medic Mark Goodwin, tries to save his beloved hospital from possible collapse. The hospital is literally mired in bureaucracy, and as a result, the patients suffer the most. Goodwin intends to restore justice and achieve better conditions for the people. Unfortunately, Mark's colleagues do not share his emotions - they do not believe that anyone or anything can save this place. Fortunately, the main character does not give up. Even alone, he is ready to fight for the restoration of the hospital, the return of its funding, and the necessary equipment.
Cast Characters
Tyler Labine
Tyler Labine Dr. Iggy Frome
Janet Montgomery
Janet Montgomery Dr. Lauren Bloom
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher Dr. Vijay Kapoor
Ryan Eggold
Ryan Eggold Dr. Max Goodwin
Freema Agyeman
Freema Agyeman Dr. Helen Sharpe
Jocko Sims Dr. Floyd Reynolds
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
New Amsterdam - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 22 episodes
 
New Amsterdam - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 18 episodes
 
New Amsterdam - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 14 episodes
 
New Amsterdam - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 22 episodes
 
New Amsterdam - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 13 episodes
 
Stills
