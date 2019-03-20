Beacon Heights is a small college town known for its atmosphere of safety and comfort. Alison, who recently returned to her alma mater as a teacher, begins to notice strange occurrences. The catalyst for this is the recent suicide of her colleague. Meanwhile, a group of girls starts planning the murder of Nolan Hotchkiss, who used and discarded them. However, before they can carry out their plan, someone beats them to it. In order to divert suspicion from themselves, they begin their own investigation into this mysterious murder.

Expand