7.2 IMDb Rating: 6.8
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019 - 2019)

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Beacon Heights is a small college town known for its atmosphere of safety and comfort. Alison, who recently returned to her alma mater as a teacher, begins to notice strange occurrences. The catalyst for this is the recent suicide of her colleague. Meanwhile, a group of girls starts planning the murder of Nolan Hotchkiss, who used and discarded them. However, before they can carry out their plan, someone beats them to it. In order to divert suspicion from themselves, they begin their own investigation into this mysterious murder.
Милые обманщицы: Перфекционистки - trailer
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists  trailer
Cast Characters
Graeme Thomas King Jeremy Beckett
Eli Brown
Eli Brown Dylan Walker
Sasha Pieterse
Sasha Pieterse Alison DiLaurentis
Sydney Park
Sydney Park Caitlin Park‐Lewis
Janel Parrish
Janel Parrish Mona Vanderwaal
Hayley Erin Taylor Hotchkiss
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Listen to the
soundtrack Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Stills
