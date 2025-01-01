Menu
Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Awards and nominations of Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Awards and nominations of Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Cannes Film Festival 2022
75th Anniversary Prize
Palme d'Or
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Palme d'Or
Cannes Film Festival 2014
Palme d'Or
Cannes Film Festival 2011
Palme d'Or
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Palme d'Or
Cannes Film Festival 2005
Cannes Film Festival 2002
Palme d'Or
Cannes Film Festival 1999
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Cannes Film Festival 2016
BAFTA Awards 2015
