Lauren Bacall
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1997
Berlinale Camera
Winner
