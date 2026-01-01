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Kinoafisha Persons Jeffrey Wright Awards

Awards and nominations of Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright
Awards and nominations of Jeffrey Wright
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
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