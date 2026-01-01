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Jeffrey Wright
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Jeffrey Wright
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
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