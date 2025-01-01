Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kathy Baker
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
