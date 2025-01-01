Menu
Charles Dance
Awards
Awards and nominations of Charles Dance
Charles Dance
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Charles Dance
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
