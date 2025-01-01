Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Charles Dance Awards

Awards and nominations of Charles Dance

Charles Dance
Awards and nominations of Charles Dance
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985 BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more