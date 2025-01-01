Menu
Hal Holbrook
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hal Holbrook
Hal Holbrook
Awards and nominations of Hal Holbrook
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Performance in Informational Programming
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actor in a Drama
Winner
Actor of the Year - Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Winner
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama or Comedy Special
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
