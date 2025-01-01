Menu
Adam Driver
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2014
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Villain
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
