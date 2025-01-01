Menu
Brendan Gleeson
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
