Kaley Cuoco
Awards and nominations of Kaley Cuoco
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016 Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
