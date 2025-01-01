Menu
Kirk Douglas
Awards and nominations of Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1952
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Actor
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2001
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1975
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
