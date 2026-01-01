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Kal Penn
Kal Penn Kal Penn
Kinoafisha Persons Kal Penn

Kal Penn

Kal Penn

Date of Birth
23 April 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Montclair, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
House M.D. 8.2
House M.D. (2004)
The Big Bang Theory 8.0
The Big Bang Theory (2007)

Filmography

The Santa Clauses 6.2
The Santa Clauses
Comedy 2022, USA
Smile 6.8
Smile Smile
Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Clarice 6.7
Clarice
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2021, USA
The Layover 4.8
The Layover The Layover
Comedy 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Designated Survivor 7.4
Designated Survivor
Drama, Thriller 2016, USA
Once Upon a Time in Venice 6.3
Once Upon a Time in Venice Once Upon a Time in Venice
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Battle Creek 7.2
Battle Creek
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2015, USA
Deadbeat 7.1
Deadbeat
Comedy, Fantasy 2014, USA
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