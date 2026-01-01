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Kal Penn
Kal Penn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kal Penn
Kal Penn
Kal Penn
Date of Birth
23 April 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Montclair, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.2
House M.D.
(2004)
8.0
The Big Bang Theory
(2007)
Filmography
6.2
The Santa Clauses
Comedy
2022, USA
6.8
Smile
Smile
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Clarice
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, USA
4.8
The Layover
The Layover
Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Designated Survivor
Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
6.3
Once Upon a Time in Venice
Once Upon a Time in Venice
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Battle Creek
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2015, USA
7.1
Deadbeat
Comedy, Fantasy
2014, USA
Show more
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