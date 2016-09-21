"Designated Survivor" is a political series that tells the story of how an ordinary official becomes the head of the United States. It all starts with a terrorist attack on the Capitol, which results in the death of the president and his closest advisors. The vacant position falls to Thomas Kirkman, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, who is completely unaware of what lies ahead. The attack is only the beginning of a series of tragic events, as the citizens do not accept their new leader. Will the designated successor, Tom, be able to prove his own legitimacy?

