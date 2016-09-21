Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Designated Survivor

Designated Survivor (2016 - 2019)

Designated Survivor 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 53 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Designated Survivor" is a political series that tells the story of how an ordinary official becomes the head of the United States. It all starts with a terrorist attack on the Capitol, which results in the death of the president and his closest advisors. The vacant position falls to Thomas Kirkman, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, who is completely unaware of what lies ahead. The attack is only the beginning of a series of tragic events, as the citizens do not accept their new leader. Will the designated successor, Tom, be able to prove his own legitimacy?
Последний кандидат - trailer третьего сезона
Designated Survivor  trailer третьего сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
David Guggenheim
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland Tom Kirkman
Maggie Q
Maggie Q Hannah Wells
Kal Penn
Kal Penn Seth Wright
Paulo Costanzo
Paulo Costanzo Lyor Boone
Italia Ricci Emily Rhodes
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2

7.2
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Designated Survivor - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 21 episodes
 
Designated Survivor - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 22 episodes
 
Designated Survivor - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 10 episodes
 
