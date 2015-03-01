Menu
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.2
7 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Battle Creek

Battle Creek (2015 - 2015)

Battle Creek 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 9 hours 19 minutes

TV series description

"Battle Creek" is a comedy-drama TV series about an unusual duo of American detectives. The action takes place in the state of Michigan, in a small town called Battle Creek. Detective Russ Agnew is the senior county sheriff, working in an old office without modern technology and computers. And Milton Chamberlain is a young and arrogant FBI agent, transferred to the town from the capital. A dislike immediately arises between these two. But it is precisely this dislike that will help them effectively investigate a murder.
Creator
Vince Gilligan
David Shore
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel Detective Milton Chamberlain
Kal Penn
Kal Penn Detective Fontanelle White
Dean Winters
Dean Winters Detective Russ Agnew
Janet McTeer
Janet McTeer Commander Guziewicz
Series rating

7.2
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Battle Creek - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 13 episodes
 
