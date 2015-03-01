"Battle Creek" is a comedy-drama TV series about an unusual duo of American detectives. The action takes place in the state of Michigan, in a small town called Battle Creek. Detective Russ Agnew is the senior county sheriff, working in an old office without modern technology and computers. And Milton Chamberlain is a young and arrogant FBI agent, transferred to the town from the capital. A dislike immediately arises between these two. But it is precisely this dislike that will help them effectively investigate a murder.

Expand