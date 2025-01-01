Menu
Fred Astaire
Awards
Awards and nominations of Fred Astaire
Fred Astaire
Awards and nominations of Fred Astaire
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1951
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama or Comedy Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1961
Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Musical Program or Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1959
Best Single Performance by an Actor
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Musical or Variety Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1960
Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Musical Program or Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1970
UNICRIT Special Award
Winner
