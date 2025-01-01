Menu
Henry Fonda
Awards and nominations of Henry Fonda
Academy Awards, USA 1982 Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1981 Academy Awards, USA 1981
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1958 Academy Awards, USA 1958
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1941 Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982 Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1958 Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980 Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975 Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973 Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958 BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Actor
Nominee
