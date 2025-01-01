Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Isabelle Huppert Awards

Awards and nominations of Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Cannes Film Festival 2017
Kering Women in Motion Award
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2001 Cannes Film Festival 2001
Best Actress
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1978 Cannes Film Festival 1978
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1978 BAFTA Awards 1978
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2019 Venice Film Festival 2019
Best Movie Achievement International Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2005 Venice Film Festival 2005
Special Lion for the Overall Work
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1995 Venice Film Festival 1995
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1988 Venice Film Festival 1988
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2022 Berlin International Film Festival 2022
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 2008 Moscow International Film Festival 2008
Stanislavsky Prize
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2002 Berlin International Film Festival 2002
Outstanding Artistic Achievement
Winner
Outstanding Artistic Achievement
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1991 Moscow International Film Festival 1991
Best Actress
Winner
