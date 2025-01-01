Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Isabelle Huppert
Awards
Awards and nominations of Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Isabelle Huppert
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Kering Women in Motion Award
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2001
Best Actress
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1978
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1978
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2019
Best Movie Achievement International Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2005
Special Lion for the Overall Work
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1995
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1988
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2022
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 2008
Stanislavsky Prize
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2002
Outstanding Artistic Achievement
Winner
Outstanding Artistic Achievement
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1991
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree