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Matthew Vaughn
Matthew Vaughn Matthew Vaughn
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn

Date of Birth
7 March 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Thriller hero

Popular Films

X-Men: Days of Future Past 8.3
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
X-Men: First Class 8.1
X-Men: First Class (2011)
Kick-Ass 8.0
Kick-Ass (2009)

Filmography

Argylle 6
Argylle Argylle
Action 2024, Great Britain
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Tetris 7.8
Tetris Tetris
Biography, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
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The King's Man 6.2
The King's Man The King’s Man
Action, Comedy 2021, USA / Great Britain
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Silent Night 5.9
Silent Night Silent Night
Comedy, Horror 2020, Great Britain
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Rocketman 6.7
Rocketman Rocketman
Musical, Biography 2019, Great Britain
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Kingsman: The Golden Circle 7.1
Kingsman: The Golden Circle Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Action, Crime, Adventure 2017, USA
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X-Men: Days of Future Past 8.3
X-Men: Days of Future Past X-Men: Days of Future Past
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2014, USA
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Kingsman: The Secret Service 7.7
Kingsman: The Secret Service Kingsman: The Secret Service
Thriller 2014, Great Britain
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News about Matthew Vaughn’s private life
Global Look Press — Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthew Vaughn
Ronaldo Expands His Brand: From Football Icon to Media Mogul with UR•Marv
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