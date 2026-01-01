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Matthew Vaughn
Matthew Vaughn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Vaughn
Matthew Vaughn
Matthew Vaughn
Date of Birth
7 March 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.3
X-Men: Days of Future Past
(2014)
8.1
X-Men: First Class
(2011)
8.0
Kick-Ass
(2009)
Filmography
6
Argylle
Argylle
Action
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.8
Tetris
Tetris
Biography, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The King's Man
The King’s Man
Action, Comedy
2021, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.9
Silent Night
Silent Night
Comedy, Horror
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
Rocketman
Rocketman
Musical, Biography
2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Action, Crime, Adventure
2017, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
X-Men: Days of Future Past
X-Men: Days of Future Past
Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Thriller
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Matthew Vaughn’s private life
Ronaldo Expands His Brand: From Football Icon to Media Mogul with UR•Marv
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