Matthew Vaughn Awards

Awards and nominations of Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
