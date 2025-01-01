Menu
Matthew Vaughn
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matthew Vaughn
Matthew Vaughn
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matthew Vaughn
BAFTA Awards 2020
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
