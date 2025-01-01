Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Macfadyen Awards

Awards and nominations of Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfadyen
Awards and nominations of Matthew Macfadyen
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more