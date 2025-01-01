Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Macfadyen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matthew Macfadyen
Matthew Macfadyen
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matthew Macfadyen
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022
Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010
Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree