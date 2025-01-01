Menu
Matteo Garrone
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matteo Garrone
Matteo Garrone
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matteo Garrone
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2002
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Director
Winner
ImpACT Award
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
UNESCO Award
Winner
SIGNIS Award
Winner
Green Drop Award
Winner
Leoncino d'Oro Agiscuola Award
Winner
Lanterna Magica Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1998
FEDIC Award - Special Mention
Winner
Kodak Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2004
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
