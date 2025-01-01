Menu
George Lucas
Awards and nominations of George Lucas
Academy Awards, USA 1992 Academy Awards, USA 1992
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1978 Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1974 Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2024 Cannes Film Festival 2024
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2005 Cannes Film Festival 2005
Festival Trophy
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1971 Cannes Film Festival 1971
Quinzaine des réalisateurs
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978 Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974 Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986 Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985 Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003 Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1989 Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
