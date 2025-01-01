George Lucas

Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2005
Festival Trophy
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1971
Quinzaine des réalisateurs
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
