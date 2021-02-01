"Vacation" is a Russian comedy show that tells the story of a northern family who goes on vacation to Gelendzhik and stays at a guesthouse owned by southerners. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that the eldest son of the northerners, named Sasha, wants to propose to the eldest daughter of the southerners. They have been friends since childhood, and Sasha has always had warm feelings for her. However, at the last moment, he learns that the girl is already dating someone. Meanwhile, Sasha's mother seriously considers divorcing his father upon their return home. The man has only a couple of months to save their marriage. The southerners also have their own problems: the owner of the guesthouse, Borya, is afraid that his young wife may leave him for her ex.

