Russian
Otpusk poster
IMDb Rating: 6.1
Otpusk

Otpusk (2021 - …)

Отпуск 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 19 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Vacation" is a Russian comedy show that tells the story of a northern family who goes on vacation to Gelendzhik and stays at a guesthouse owned by southerners. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that the eldest son of the northerners, named Sasha, wants to propose to the eldest daughter of the southerners. They have been friends since childhood, and Sasha has always had warm feelings for her. However, at the last moment, he learns that the girl is already dating someone. Meanwhile, Sasha's mother seriously considers divorcing his father upon their return home. The man has only a couple of months to save their marriage. The southerners also have their own problems: the owner of the guesthouse, Borya, is afraid that his young wife may leave him for her ex.
Cast
Mihail Galustyan
Mihail Galustyan
Ararat Keshchyan
Ararat Keshchyan
Tatyana Dogileva
Tatyana Dogileva
Pavel Maykov
Pavel Maykov
Katrin Assi
Katrin Assi
Kuzma Saprykin
Kuzma Saprykin
6.1 IMDb
Seasons
Otpusk - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 19 episodes
 
Otpusk - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 20 episodes
 
Stills
