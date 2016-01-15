The TV series "Borodach" is a collection of funny and lighthearted stories about a 38-year-old stuttering alcoholic security guard named Alexander Rodionovich Borodach, who changes jobs every couple of days due to his own harmful habits. The hapless Sanya constantly finds himself in unimaginable and foolish situations, which have made him a regular at the local police station, where he is interrogated and beaten every time. In the meantime, he tries to win the heart of the stripper Ira Skorobeynikova.

