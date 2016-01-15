Menu
Borodach (2016 - 2016)

Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 23 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 5 hours 22 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Borodach" is a collection of funny and lighthearted stories about a 38-year-old stuttering alcoholic security guard named Alexander Rodionovich Borodach, who changes jobs every couple of days due to his own harmful habits. The hapless Sanya constantly finds himself in unimaginable and foolish situations, which have made him a regular at the local police station, where he is interrogated and beaten every time. In the meantime, he tries to win the heart of the stripper Ira Skorobeynikova.
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb
Seasons
Borodach - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 14 episodes
 
