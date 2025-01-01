Menu
Andrew Garfield
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrew Garfield
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
