Awards and nominations of Andrew Garfield

Awards and nominations of Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield
Awards and nominations of Andrew Garfield
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
 Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
 Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
