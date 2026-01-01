Menu
Michael Fassbender
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Awards and nominations of Michael Fassbender
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2011
Best Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
