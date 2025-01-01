Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Guillermo del Toro
Awards
Awards and nominations of Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Guillermo del Toro
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1993
Mercedes-Benz Award
Winner
Golden Camera
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017
Best Film
Winner
CICT-UNESCO C. Smithers Foundation Award
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1993
Golden St. George
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree