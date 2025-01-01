Menu
Richard Jenkins
Persons
Richard Jenkins
Awards
Awards and nominations of Richard Jenkins
Richard Jenkins
Awards
Awards and nominations of Richard Jenkins
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2008
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
