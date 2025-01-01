Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Richard Jenkins Awards

Awards and nominations of Richard Jenkins

Richard Jenkins
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2008 Moscow International Film Festival 2008
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
