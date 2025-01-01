Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jamie Foxx
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jamie Foxx
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2019
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best WTF Moment
Winner
Best WTF Moment
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree