Kinoafisha Persons Jamie Foxx Awards

Awards and nominations of Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx
Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2019 Razzie Awards 2019
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best WTF Moment
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
