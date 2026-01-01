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Sam Rockwell
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Sam Rockwell
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2008
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2003
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
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