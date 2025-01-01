Menu
David Schwimmer
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Schwimmer
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst New Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
