Awards and nominations of Emma Stone

Awards and nominations of Emma Stone

Emma Stone
Awards and nominations of Emma Stone
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2016 Venice Film Festival 2016
Best Actress
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Trailblazer Award
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
