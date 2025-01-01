Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Stone
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emma Stone
Emma Stone
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emma Stone
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2016
Best Actress
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Trailblazer Award
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree