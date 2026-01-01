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Kinoafisha Persons Willem Dafoe Awards

Awards and nominations of Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe
Awards and nominations of Willem Dafoe
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2018 Venice Film Festival 2018
Best Actor
Winner
Green Drop Award
Winner
Green Drop Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 1998 Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994 Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Villain
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2018 Berlin International Film Festival 2018
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
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