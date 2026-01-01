Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Zach Galifianakis Awards

Awards and nominations of Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis
Awards and nominations of Zach Galifianakis
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more