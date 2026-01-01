Menu
Zach Galifianakis
Awards
Awards and nominations of Zach Galifianakis
Zach Galifianakis
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Zach Galifianakis
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
